Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Massmart to close non-performing stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:27am EDT
Massmart's new chief executive Mitch Slape speaks at a function in Johannesburg

South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday it had decided to close all of its non-performing stores, as cash-strapped consumers battle with high unemployment, modest wage increases and higher average fuel and utility prices.

Massmart, majority-owned by Walmart, said management will close trading at 23 Dion Wired Stores on March 19 and will decide whether to cease trading at 11 Masscash stores.

The company said it would continue talks with labour unions on measures to mitigate job losses and look at moving affected workers into vacant roles in other stores ?where practical and reasonable?.

In the year ended Dec. 31, Massmart?s mass discounters division, which comprises hi-tech retailer Dion Wired and general merchandise and food retailer Game, fell to an annual trading loss of 674.6 million rand from a profit of 32.6 million rand hurt by lower consumer spending on electronics.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aWorld leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system
RE
03:43aUK online supermarket Ocado says coronavirus boosting demand
RE
03:42aS.African regulator invites public comments on power procurement plans
RE
03:41aCrypto-market infrastructure creaks amid volatility test
RE
03:40aPlaytech scraps shareholder returns to combat coronavirus impact on sports unit
RE
03:40aSingapore prepares move to new interest rate benchmark
RE
03:39aAustralia bans non-residents from entering country on coronavirus fears
RE
03:37aNigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus
RE
03:27aSouth Africa's Massmart to close non-performing stores
RE
03:25aSouth Africa's rand weakens ahead of interest rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
4COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standar..
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group