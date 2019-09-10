South Africa's Mossel Bay GTL plant could be out of gas by 2020

"Reserves are close to depletion and are expected to run out by December 2020 and there is still no sustainable techno-economic long-term solution for the gas-to-liquid refinery," a presentation by the Central Energy Fund said.

Situated on the southern coast of South Africa, the Mossel Bay plant is one of the world's largest and is operated by state-owned national oil and gas company PetroSA, a subsidiary of the government's Central Energy Fund.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Louise Heavens)