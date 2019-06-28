Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's PPC bows to environmental regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African cement company PPC said on Friday it expects to pay as much as 120 million rand ($8.5 million) per year due to the new carbon tax and will shut down a kiln at its Port Elizabeth plant to adhere to new emission standards.

The carbon tax, which seeks to lower emissions in order to meet agreements on global climate change, comes at a time when local construction companies have struggled to make money in an industry squeezed by South Africa's weak economy and a pullback in infrastructure spending by the government and private sector.

PPC, which reported Thursday that revenue rose 1% to 10.4 billion rand, that it expected to pay between 100 million and 120 million rand per year due to the tax, which came into effect on June 1.

"I think it's something that we as a country need to debate as to whether this is the right time for carbon tax, be that as a company we support cleaner environment," said PPC managing director Njombo Lekula.

PPC, which operates across six African countries, will also shut down the kiln at their Port Elizabeth (PE) plant to keep in line with new minimum emission standards for nitroxides and dust emissions.

The company stated that about 30 jobs would be impacted by the shutdown and that they did not expect any further retrenchments.

"All our other kilns are compliant in terms of the nitroxide and dust emissions but the PE kiln, [which] because of its technology, was impossible to take it down," he said.

PPC plans to introduce mixed-cement products with lower levels of clinker, a stony residue from burned coal ground into cement, in order to reduce the level of dust emissions from their products.

Minimum emission standards were first introduced by the South African government in 2010 to limit the amount of air pollution allowed by industries in order to limit negative impacts on human health. All existing industries were required to comply with the first round of requirements by 1 April 2015 and stricter requirements by 1 April 2020.

($1 = 14.1087 rand)

(Reporting by Naledi Mashishi, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aCanadian Business Sentiment Improves -- Update
DJ
11:54aDollar dips after price data, focus shifts to G20 meeting
RE
11:50aModerate U.S. consumer spending, inflation support rate cut
RE
11:48aCANADIAN FIRMS EXPECT INCREASE IN SALES GROWTH : Bank of Canada survey
RE
11:46aDollar dips after price data, focus shifts to G20 meeting
RE
11:44aCanada's Economy Expanded in April on Energy Output -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:41aSaudi energy minister meets his Russian counterpart to discuss international oil market - Twitter
RE
11:40aKenya's Q1 economic growth slows, hurt by agriculture
RE
11:40aCountry Walkers Debuts New Travel Option, Destinations and 2020 Itineraries
SE
11:39aStocks edge up, dollar dips with G20 in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference
5ORANGE : Orange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About