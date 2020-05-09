Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Phumelela Gaming enters business rescue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 04:04am EDT

South Africa's Phumelela Gaming and Leisure on Friday joined a slew of distressed firms to file for business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - after a nationwide lockdown suspended activities in the horse racing industry.

Phumelela, of which former Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste was a director and among its largest shareholders, has not been able to stage race meetings since the end of March due to the lockdown.

This has hurt its revenue from racing and betting, the company said in statement.

"... the best option to ensure the long-term survival of the company and the sport of horse racing, is to implement a business rescue plan," Phumelela said.

South Africa's business rescue process, which aims to shield a business from the demands of its creditors while an independent advisor attempts to turn it around, borrows from U.S., British, Canadian and Australian law.

But business rescue is uniquely South African in terms of its timetable, ranking of preference among stakeholders and the involvement of labour.

On March 26, President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a five-week lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Non-essential activities including sports and entertainment were forced to suspend operations.

This has hammered businesses in Africa's most advanced economy, forcing a raft of companies to cut jobs and seek immediate help from the government.

Investment holding firm Labat Africa Ltd said on Friday it had placed its subsidiary Force Fuel into business rescue due to depressed volumes of wholesale fuels.

In the last two weeks prominent companies such as Comair, which operates the British Airways franchise in South Africa and owns budget airline Kulula, and non-food retailer Edcon have filed for business rescue citing the adverse impacts of the pandemic.

Debt-laden carrier state-owned South African Airways (SAA), which filed for business rescue in December, is already struggling to survive after the pandemic brought its operations and revenue to a halt.

SA Express, another state-owned carrier, has also been placed under "provisional liquidation" last Tuesday after the airline's administrators said rescue efforts, which began in February, weren't likely to succeed.

Earlier on Friday, chrome mining and minerals producer Afarak Group said it will voluntarily enter Afarak Mogale and Afarak South Africa in a business rescue process "as a consequence of the imposed restrictions and the relevant economic impacts."

Most of the restrictions on leisure, entertainment or anything that requires mass gathering are still in place under a partial lifting of lockdown that was put in place from May 1.

National Horseracing Authority (NHA) CEO, Vee Moodley, said on Thursday the industry, "which is on the verge of collapse", is asking the government to give it permission to resume controlled closed horse racing during level 4 lockdown restriction in order to save the majority of the 60,000 jobs.

Phumelela said the firm had received a proposal from a third party regarding a loan once business rescue proceedings started.

Phumelela, based at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg, operates four race courses, five training centres and over 200 betting outlets. It also manages two race courses and betting outlets in the Western Cape on behalf of Kenilworth Racing.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aMINISTRY OF JUSTICE OF HUNGARY : Demonising Hungary is misguided
PU
04:04aSouth Africa's Phumelela Gaming enters business rescue
RE
03:59aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China auto sales expected to rise in April
PU
03:27aSouth African court halts layoffs at ailing airline SAA
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWENDY'S, WALT DISNEY, NINTENDO : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:44aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : GR5505 Super-large Mining Graders Are Delivered in Batches to China Energy
PU
02:39aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : FM holds video conference with chairman of BiH Parliamentary Assembly's House of Peoples
PU
02:04aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Revised Issuance Calendar for Marketable Dated Securities for the remaining period of H1 (May 11-September 30, 2020)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALERO ENERGY : Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
2LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter - study
4NEW WAVE ESPORTS CORP. : NEW WAVE ESPORTS : Announces Completion of Share Consolidation
5GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISS : GOLDMAN SACHS MLP AND ENERGY RENAISSANCE FUND : Announces Quarterly Dis..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group