Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Pick n Pay posts dip in FY earnings, scraps dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:21am EDT
Shoppers queue to stock up on groceries at a Pick n Pay store

South African supermarket chain Pick n Pay Stores Ltd reported a 0.6% dip in full-year earnings on Tuesday and scrapped its annual dividend to preserve cash, sending its shares almost 9% lower.

Pick n Pay, which also sells clothes, said comparable headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most widely used profit measure in South Africa, for the 52-weeks ended March 1 fell to 278.81 cents from 280.60 cents a year earlier.

"The group traded in difficult economic conditions throughout the year, with low growth, high unemployment, rising household costs and constrained consumer spending in all regions," it said in a statement.

Pick n Pay, with more than 1,800 stores in South Africa and Zimbabwe, said the group delivered turnover growth of 4.7% in a tough trading environment, with operational challenges in the second half of the year including the impact of power outages and some supply chain labour disruption.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aChina says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to U.S., China and the world
RE
03:44aChina announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports
RE
03:42aRyanair CEO says UK quarantine plan is idiotic, unenforceable
RE
03:36a'IT CAN'T LAST FOREVER' : UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme
RE
03:32aOil prices climb as Saudi Arabia commits to deeper production cuts
RE
03:31aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:26aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's Tongaat, Barloworld in deadlock over starch business deal
RE
03:23aSibanye Stillwater first-quarter earnings surge on strong metal prices
RE
03:21aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay posts dip in FY earnings, scraps dividend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
4Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group