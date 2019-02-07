South Africa's Ramaphosa Backs Prosecuting Fellow ANC Party Members

By Gabriele Steinhauser

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday pledged to support criminal prosecutions of senior members of his own party facing what he called "deeply disturbing" allegations of corruption.

The promise -- made in his final State of the Nation address to Parliament ahead of May elections -- highlights the broader paradox confronted by the leader of Africa's most developed economy: He has to mobilize his African National Congress and at the same time distance himself from the years of corruption that it has become synonymous with.

Since Mr. Ramaphosa took office in February 2018, after ousting his scandal-battered predecessor, Jacob Zuma, South Africans have been pounded by nearly daily revelations of corruption and influence peddling involving senior members of government and their party.

Four separate commissions of inquiry -- focusing on the executive, the national prosecution and tax offices and the government investment arm -- have heard testimony of bribes paid and political pressure wielded in return for government contracts or preferential treatment. One recent witness recounted on live television of how he handed out cash like "Monopoly money" to senior ANC officials, including two members of Mr. Ramaphosa's cabinet.

The commissions "reveal a breadth and depth or criminal wrongdoing that challenges the very foundations of our democratic state," the president told a packed Parliament in Cape Town. "Where there is a basis to prosecute, prosecutions must follow swiftly."

It is an awkward balancing act for Mr. Ramaphosa, a former union leader turned millionaire businessman who narrowly defeated Mr. Zuma's ex-wife -- and political ally -- for the party leadership in December 2017.

"He has to rehabilitate the party," said Ralph Mathekga, a political analyst and author of the 2018 book "Ramaphosa's Turn." "But at the same time he has to avoid offending that very same party."

Nowhere is that challenge more visible than Mr. Ramaphosa's relationship with his predecessor. Days after glad-handing Mr. Zuma in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr. Ramaphosa told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month that his party had lost its way for nine years -- the length of Mr. Zuma's term. Mr. Zuma angrily shot back on Twitter: "There is no such thing as nine wasted years behind us."

So far, the president's strategy seems to be working. Since he took office, South African voters' trust in the ANC has increased significantly in polls, while opposition parties have suffered, and the party of Nelson Mandela looks set to come close to replicating the 62% of the vote it won in 2014. The ANC has won every national election in South Africa after apartheid ended in 1994.

But Mr. Ramaphosa's political success has come at the expense of making the strides on policies that he says are needed to revive South Africa's hamstrung economy, which narrowly emerged from a technical recession last year and still grapples with 27.5% unemployment. He spent much of his first year in office defending an ANC decision to speed up redistribution of land from the white minority to the black majority, a move that many analysts warn could scare off investors.

He has also tried to salvage struggling state-owned enterprises, including the power monopoly Eskom, which is more than 400 billion rand (around $30 billion) in debt, without cutting large numbers of union-protected jobs. In his speech Thursday, Mr. Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be split in three, separating electricity generation, transmission and distribution, but stopped short of explaining how the company would dig itself out of its financial hole.

The president's own signature initiative, a drive to attract foreign businesses to invest in South Africa, was bruised this week, when the ANC angrily retaliated against a policy memo from the ambassadors of the U.S., U.K., Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland, urging more action on corruption. "The ANC shall not allow South Africa's constitution and sovereignty to be undermined by these latter day colonialists," the party said in a news release.

"He needs those people to go out and mobilize, to canvass and vote for him," said Sithembile Mbete, politics lecturer at the University of Pretoria. "Once he has won the elections, then he will be able to operate somewhat separately from the party if he wants to."

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com