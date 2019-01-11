Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Reserve Bank seen on hold on Jan 17, hike in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:28am EST
IMFC press conference in Washington

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Reserve Bank will leave interest rates at 6.75 percent on Jan. 17, all 27 economists polled by Reuters in the past four days said, but rising inflation means it is likely to hike them in May.

May's expected hike to 7.00 percent would follow a surprise increase by the bank two months ago and is despite expectations for the price of crude to fall, offering much needed relief to net oil importers such as South Africa.

The central bank wants inflation between 3 and 6 percent and while the median 2019 forecast got a slight nudge down to 5.2 percent in the latest poll, quarterly predictions say it will rise further from the mid-point through this year.

"Inflation will still be above the midpoint of the target, if it thought inflation was worrying to hike in November, then I think the same argument will apply in the first part of this year," said John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

But weak growth, expected to average 1.5 percent this year, means rates are expected to remain at 7.0 percent until the dying months of next year when the bank will add an additional 25 basis points. Growth is forecast to accelerate to 1.9 percent in 2020.

With global growth weakening, some economists expect no change in South African policy across the forecast horizon. Frank Blackmore of EFConsult is one of those, citing lower global growth expectations and weaker domestic inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates but has signalled fewer interest rate hikes over the next two years and expressed caution about the U.S. economic outlook.

Higher rates in richer nations tend to attract much needed capital inflows away from emerging markets such as South Africa, weakening currencies which leads to quicker domestic inflation.

However, a separate Reuters poll on Wednesday said the rand would lose over 3 percent of its value in volatile trade against the dollar this year, but should be cushioned by wavering expectations for U.S. interest rates.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

By Vuyani Ndaba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:33aSouth Africa's Steinhoff says creditor challenges debt restructuring
RE
02:28aSouth Africa's Reserve Bank seen on hold on Jan 17, hike in May
RE
02:26aSOUTH AFRICA'S SA EXPRESS AIRLINE HOPES TO BREAK EVEN BY FY-END : spokesman
RE
02:24aHow Santander's Brazil unit is driving growth with car loans
RE
02:24aOCTOBER 2018 : business insolvencies up 3.5% on October 2017
PU
02:23aKenya budget deficit forecast to fall to 5.0 pct of GDP in 2019/20 - finance ministry
RE
02:19aHOLIDAYS IN EUROPE : low prices in the south and east, high prices in the north and west
PU
02:17aChina and slow growth may keep the punchbowl brimming
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION : GM's Cadillac will introduce EV in fight against Tesla - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.