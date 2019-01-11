South Africa's SA Express airline hopes to break even by FY-end: spokesman
01/11/2019 | 02:26am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - State-run South African airline SA Express, which has seen several executives suspended over graft allegations, hopes to break even by the end of the financial year, its spokesman said in a radio interview on Friday.
He was speaking ahead of the relaunch of the airline's flights from Cape Town to Bloemfontein, after its aircraft were grounded by the civil aviation authority in May, citing safety concerns.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)