Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Sasol half-year profit rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:46am EST
Cooling towers of South African petro-chemical company Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African petrochemicals group Sasol on Monday reported an 18 percent jump in half-year profit on the back of higher crude oil prices, a weaker rand to the U.S. dollar and higher margins in its speciality chemicals unit.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strips out certain one-off items and is the primary profit gauge in South Africa, rose to 21.45 rand ($1.54) for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2018 from 18.22 rand in the same period a year earlier.

Still, Sasol said the result was hampered by a volatile oil price and lower-than-expected production and sales volumes.

"Our production and sales performance was mixed with largely lower-than-expected production in the first half of the financial year, mainly as a result of the longer than planned total shutdown at our Secunda Synfuels Operations (SSO)," said joint president and chief executive officer, Bongani Nqwababa.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10 percent from the year-ago period to 27 billion rand ($1.94 billion).

Earnings were also impacted by commissioning costs for its giant Lake Charles Chemicals project, which has not yet generated revenues, the firm said.

The plant in Louisiana, which saw the first of seven units start production this month, is expected to cost as much as $11.8 billion.

"Despite incremental cash flows from the project being deferred due to a schedule delay, we remain confident that the project will deliver the steady EBITDA run-rate of US$1.3 billion in financial year 2022," said joint president and chief executive officer, Stephen Cornell.

Sasol declared an interim dividend of 5.90 rand per share, up 18 percent from 5.00 rand in the year ago period.

($1 = 13.9509 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aSouth Africa's Sasol half-year profit rises
RE
01:40aGermany's Scholz sees subdued upward economic trend despite risks - Inforadio
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:50aSingapore cuts 2019 inflation forecast as January reading below expectations
RE
12:41aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Aussie rises after Trump delays China tariffs; yuan at seven-month high
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aSingapore CPI Rises at a Slower-Than-Expected Pace in January
DJ
02/24Late birdie burst eases pressure on Thai Kiradech
RE
02/24Oil prices dip as record U.S. exports undermine OPEC-led efforts to cut supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : First Tesla Model 3 shipment arrives in Shanghai ahead of schedule
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
4EXFO INC : EXFO : joins O-RAN Alliance
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.