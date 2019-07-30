Log in
South Africa's Shoprite warns of lower annual earnings

07/30/2019 | 05:26am EDT
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings on Tuesday warned that full-year earnings are set to fall as much as 20% as forex shortages, local currency weakness and a trading loss outside its home market weigh on profit.

The supermarket and furniture retailer has expanded aggressively in Africa, surpassing rivals such as Pick n Pay and Massmart to become the continent's leading retailer with more than 2,800 stores in 15 countries.

But currency devaluations in markets such as Angola, its biggest operation outside South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia have made it difficult to operate profitably elsewhere on the continent, touted as the next growth spot for retailers.

As a result, basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 52-weeks ended June is expected to be between 774.2 cents and 832.5 cents per share, a drop of 14.3% to 20.3%, compared with the restated figure of 971.4 cents during the same period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

"Trading conditions in the rest of Africa remain relentless as the results attest," Group Chief Executive Pieter Engelbrecht said in a statement.

"The combination of ongoing low food inflation in South Africa and currency devaluations in the rest of Africa have resulted in this being a most challenging year."

Excluding accounting for hyperinflation in Angola, group turnover is expected to increase by 3.2% to 150.6 billion rand ($10.61 billion). Including the accounting, sales are seen rising 3.6%.

($1 = 14.2004 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD -0.08% 145.6 End-of-day quote.-23.39%
