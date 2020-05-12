Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Tongaat, Barloworld in deadlock over starch business deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:24am EDT
Power lines supplying electricity by stated owned Eskom run through sugar cane fields on a Tongaat Hulett farm in Shongweni

South Africa's heavily indebted sugar producer Tongaat Hulett is in a deadlock over the sale of its starch business to Barloworld over a condition set during the signing of deal, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Tongaat agreed to sell the business to Barloworld for 5.35 billion rand ($290.70 million), including debt, in February.

The deal is subject to certain conditions including that no "material adverse changes" (MAC) must occur after the signing of the agreement that could affect the business.

Barloworld said in a statement that a MAC had occurred given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to lead to a drop of about 82.5% in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the starch business for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

Tongaat, however, is firmly of the view that a MAC has not occurred and has advised KLL Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Barloworld, it said in a separate statement.

Since the two companies were unable to reach an agreement over the issue, they said the matter had now been referred for determination by an independent third party.

Tongaat said it was still committed to sell the business, which, according to its website, is Africa's largest producer of starch, glucose and related products.

($1 = 18.4038 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aChina says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to U.S., China and the world
RE
03:44aChina announces new tariff waivers for some U.S. imports
RE
03:42aRyanair CEO says UK quarantine plan is idiotic, unenforceable
RE
03:36a'IT CAN'T LAST FOREVER' : UK to unveil changes to furloughing scheme
RE
03:32aOil prices climb as Saudi Arabia commits to deeper production cuts
RE
03:31aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:26aLogitech sales surge as working from home boosts demand
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's Tongaat, Barloworld in deadlock over starch business deal
RE
03:23aSibanye Stillwater first-quarter earnings surge on strong metal prices
RE
03:21aSouth Africa's Pick n Pay posts dip in FY earnings, scraps dividend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
4Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group