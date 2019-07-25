Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's Vodacom Q1 revenue rises on international sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:20am EDT
A shopper walks past a Vodacom shop in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mobile phone operator Vodacom Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in its first-quarter group revenue as growth from its international business offset an anticipated lean performance at local markets.

Group revenue rose to 21.5 billion rand ($1.55 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, and service revenue was up 3.9% at 17.4 billion rand.

Despite the impact of cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, international service revenue increased by 19.6%, largely driven by a 42.7% increase in revenue from Kenya's Safaricom M-Pesa mobile financial services platform M-Pesa and data demand, group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement.

($1 = 13.8752 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aChina and U.S. trade negotiators to meet in Shanghai July 30-31
RE
03:41aChina solar production surges in H1 as exports rise - assn
RE
03:39aINSURANCE EUROPE AISBL : Pensions must be exempted from financial transaction tax
PU
03:35aNamibia plans to add 220 MW to electricity grid by 2023
RE
03:34aIMF says Egypt can draw final $2 bln from $12 bln loan program
RE
03:29aEUROPE : LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:28aRussia's Sberbank and Mail.ru to form JV in transportation, food
RE
03:28aWith finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus
RE
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Refinery Catalyst Market worth $8.0 billion by 2022
PU
03:25aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Bromine Market worth $4.0 billion by 2022
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q2 and Half Year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group