South Africa's Woolworths half-year earnings drop

Woolworths, which also has operations in Australia and New Zealand, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 200.4 cents, in the 26-weeks ended Dec. 23, from 206.3 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Adjusted diluted HEPS decreased by 9.2 percent to 202.9 cents from 223.4 cents in the year-ago period.

The clothing, homeware and food retailer posted a tepid 1.9 percent rise in group sales to 39.4 billion rand ($2.82 billion), a drop from 2.5 percent increase in the 26-week period ended Dec. 24, 2017.

($1 = 13.9948 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)