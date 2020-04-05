Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's arms firm Denel to produce ventilators in coronavirus fight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 08:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Denel company logo is seen at the entrance of their business divisions in Pretoria

South Africa's Denel will design and develop medical ventilators in partnership with other state-owned entities, research bodies and medical technology companies to help treat coronavirus patients, the state arms and technology company said on Sunday.

Governments and hospitals globally have pleaded with manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients struggling to breathe.

Danie du Toit, group chief executive of Denel, said in a statement engineers from Denel Dynamics and Denel Aeronautics were already working round the clock on Project Sabela to produce the ventilators, without giving a target figure.

"We are still in the early stages of the project, but we are optimistic that this local initiative will help to alleviate the dire need for medical ventilators that are required in great numbers at both public and private hospitals," Du Toit said.

A task force has been formed consisting of experts from Denel, Armscor, which acquires defence materiel on behalf of the Department of Defence, power utility Eskom, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and other entities to investigate designs and produce a prototype of a local medical ventilator.

Du Toit said he was confident the team would soon make huge strides in producing the ventilators at a time of global shortages.

On Saturday, the African Union called for international cooperation and support while up scaling local production of medical supplies and equipment on the continent given the urgent need for it.

Denel, a cornerstone of South Africa's once-mighty defence industry, is also considering other initiatives in which it could repurpose its current operations and technology to assist the national effort to tackle to health crisis.

This includes looking at options to produce sanitisers for industrial and medical uses once product certification issues have been clarified and converting Casspir mine-protected vehicles into ambulances, the firm said.

South Africa has reported 1,585 coronavirus cases as of late Saturday, with nine deaths.

The ministry of health has approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist the department "with mobilizing reinforcements" from various countries such as Cuba and China, it said on Saturday.

On the same day, Ramaphosa said he spoke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and "asked for technical expertise on infection control, supply of lifesaving equipment for mobile testing and infection control."

South African officials have imposed some of the toughest anti-coronavirus measures on the continent, including a 21-day "stay at home" lockdown that started on March 27.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aSouth Africa's arms firm Denel to produce ventilators in coronavirus fight
RE
08:27aHow one Silicon Valley factory keeps running in the age of coronavirus
RE
07:56aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Officers & staff of Ministry of Finance , Financial Institutions and Public Sector Banks/Enterprises Contributes Rs 430 crore towards PM CARES Fund to combat COVID-19 outbreak
PU
07:46aUAE's top banks reveal exposure to troubled hospital group NMC Health
RE
07:45aKremlin says Russia committed to constructive talks on oil - Interfax
RE
06:56aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Supervalu must clarify their sourcing policy on beef
PU
06:43aEgypt non-oil private sector contracts faster as virus hits -PMI
RE
06:16aEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : Offering an online teaching tool - "The Briefcase of mineral applications"
PU
04:43aUAE central bank boosts anti-coronavirus stimulus to $70 billion
RE
04:11aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2020.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : China's Luckin Coffee says business will continue amid financial fraud pro..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : SINGLE PASSENGER FLIGHTS: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still workin..
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting - sou..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : How Enforcers Curtailed a Coronavirus Robocall Scam

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group