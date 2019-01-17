Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's central bank defends mandate, holds rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 10:18am EST
IMFC press conference in Washington

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank defended its mandate of price stability on Thursday, after the ruling African National Congress said the bank should broaden its focus to include employment and economic growth.

The central bank's mandate now focuses on price stability, but the ANC said in its 2019 election manifesto that monetary policy should also "take into account other objectives, such as employment creation and economic growth".

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the bank's mandate was to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balance and sustainable growth. Changing the mandate, he said, meant amending the constitution.

"So anyone who says that the SARB must focus on growth has clearly not read the constitution," Kganyago told reporters after announcing that the bank had decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.75 percent.

"The fathers and mothers of our Constitution took the view that to have balanced and sustainable growth, you need price stability."

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that the ruling party had no intention of tinkering with the independence of the Reserve Bank.

South Africa's economy only recently emerged from a recession triggered in part by investor worries about policies such as the ANC's plans to make the Reserve Bank fully state-owned and allow land expropriation without compensation.

After Thursday's rate decision, the rand weakened to a session low of 13.8175 per dollar. Past attempts to alter the central bank's mandate have caused the rand to weaken.

Kganyago said the monetary policy committee had noted an improved near-term inflation outlook, mainly driven by a drop in oil prices and a stronger rand.

The bank now projects inflation will average 4.8 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.5 percent. An average of 5.3 percent is expected in 2020.

"The overall risks to the inflation outlook are assessed to be moderately on the upside. Against this backdrop, the MPC unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged," Kganyago said.

All 27 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted rates would be left unchanged, but they said a hike was likely at its third meeting of the year in May.

"With Reserve Bank Governor stating that growth forecast for 2019 has been revised down, the dovish tilt could support speculation over the central bank slowing down on rates this year," said Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst with FXTM.

(Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by James Macharia, Larry King)

By Alexander Winning and Emma Rumney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aWall Street shrugs off weak start to hold at one-month high
RE
10:29aPALO ALTO : New malware targets security to mine cryptocurrency undetected
AQ
10:25aU.S. data lifts dollar, pound strengthens on hope for soft Brexit
RE
10:24aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : loan to Kosovo's ProCredit Bank supports local small businesses
PU
10:24aSUBSCRIBERS : Housing Starts Data Unavailable
DJ
10:21aU.S. data lifts dollar, pound strengthens on hope for soft Brexit
RE
10:18aSouth Africa's central bank defends mandate, holds rate
RE
10:14aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : increased Turkish-lira financing in 2018 as currency volatility hit private sector
PU
10:14aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : publishes final guidance regarding the exposures to be associated with high risk
PU
10:13aTSX threatens to snap nine-day rally as oil slide hits energy shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
2VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
5TALLINNA VESI : TALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the fourt..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.