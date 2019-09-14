Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's deputy mines minister dies in car accident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 05:59am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa has died in a car accident, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Hlongwa, 38, who was appointed in May, died on Friday in an accident that also claimed the lives of four other people, the presidency said.

Ramaphosa said in a statement that Hlongwa's death "is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader who, alongside (Mines) Minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy."

South Africa's mining industry directly contributes more than 7% to the economy which has been struggling with anaemic growth over the last decade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.62% 1488.58 Delayed Quote.16.82%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.35% 14.32 End-of-day quote.-7.43%
SILVER -3.40% 17.431 Delayed Quote.16.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59aSouth Africa's deputy mines minister dies in car accident
RE
03:11aEU finance ministers eye simpler fiscal rules
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:32aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA unloads NFA rice, sells to local markets
PU
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/13MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw greets IMF's Mission Chief Uma Ramakrishnan
PU
09/13MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Shaw meets with IMF team
PU
09/13DEB FISCHER : Fischer Statement on Suspension of Further Chinese Tariffs on Soybeans and Pork
PU
09/13UPS to pay $8.4 million to resolve U.S. overcharging probe
RE
09/13Factbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : The Startup That Manipulated Data to Get a -2-
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : FormS-3ASR
4P.N.S.CXD : P N S CXD : Ali Zaidi lauds role of Pakistan Navy in maritime sector
5KESKO : KESKO : Dow Jones lists top companies in sustainability - Kesko included

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group