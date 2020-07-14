Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's economy to shrink 6.9% in 2020 - S&P Global Ratings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 09:04am BST
The city of Johannesburg over looks the Mandela bridge, with trains parked underneath, in Johannesburg

South Africa's economy will contract by more than initially projected, likely shrinking 6.9% in 2020 compared to an earlier forecast of a 4.5% contraction, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Monday in a report.

South Africa's economy will contract by more than initially projected, likely shrinking 6.9% in 2020 compared to an earlier forecast of a 4.5% contraction, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said on Monday in a report.

South Africa has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, with more than 270,000 infections, and 4,000 deaths, and is now recording the fourth-largest daily increase in new cases worldwide at more than 12,000 per day.

"The pandemic situation in the country has worsened since our previous macroeconomic update, leading to a further hit to confidence, which was already low before the pandemic, amid lack of growth and concerns about the fiscal trajectory," the firm said.

S&P along with the other two main ratings firms, Moody's and Fitch, already rate the country's debt at below investment status, or junk. S&P cut its rating one notch to the third tier of non-investment grade, BB-, in April, with a stable outlook.

S&P's growth forecast is however more optimistic than National Treasury's prediction of a 7.2% contraction this year. Treasury predicts debt to gross domestic product will breach 80% as government borrows more to fund its response to the pandemic.

To cushion the economic blow of the pandemic on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion rand ($28.86 billion) relief package in April, equivalent to 10% of South Africa's GDP.

"The sizeable fiscal package will only partially mitigate the economic toll, but coupled with lower revenues, will lead to a significant increase in government debt, further impairing public finances," the ratings agency said.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChina says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale
RE
04:31aGlobal shares retreat as coronavirus surges, Sino-US tensions rise
RE
04:28aUK economy limps out of COVID-19 slump in May
RE
04:26aChina posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
RE
04:25aHungarian prime minister seeks parliament's backing in EU budget talks
RE
04:24aFaced with COVID-19, highest number of Australians tap retirement funds since April
RE
04:21aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : It is Crucial to Propose a Social Compact Based on a Broad and Participatory Dialogue to Face the Present Contingency and Rethink the Post COVID-19 Reactivation
PU
04:17aAustrian banks well capitalised but eastern Europe could hurt them -ONB
RE
04:15aEuro zone banks expect to tighten access to credit in third quarter, ECB says
RE
04:14aSouth Korea to spend $95 billion on green projects to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Results of the Option to Receive the Final 2019 Dividend in Shares
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group