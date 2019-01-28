Log in
South Africa's government keen to see South african Airways debt restructured soon
01/28/2019 | 03:58am EST
DUBAI (Reuters) - South Africa's government would like to see South African Airways debt restructured as soon as possible, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande told Reuters on Monday
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
