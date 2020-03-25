Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's largest refinery to minimise maintenance over coronavirus shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:03am EDT

South Africa's largest refinery SAPREF will "minimise" maintenance to critical activities, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as a national lockdown looms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Arrangements are in place to sustain crude supply into the refinery. Our intention is to continue to operate to support the supply of petroleum products to the country," the spokeswoman added.

SAPREF, situated near Durban along the east coast, is a 50/50 joint venture between BP and Shell with a refining capacity of around 8.5 million tons a year. It accounts for 35% of the refining capacity in Africa's most advanced economy, which is a net importer of petroleum products.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alexander Winning)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:29aTREAT WITH CAUTION : rocketing stocks aren't cause for comfort
RE
04:15aUK inflation falls from 6-month high, coronavirus to trigger slide
RE
04:14aEU tells banks to be flexible over loan losses rule in epidemic
RE
04:13aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
04:09aOil extends gains as optimism over U.S. stimulus lifts global markets
RE
04:08aFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Suspension of Operations to combat Coronavirus
PU
04:07aUnite to offer free housing for international students over summer
RE
04:06aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
04:05aUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
04:04aNearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
4SMCP S.A : SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
5ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Statement on SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) and COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group