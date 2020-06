South Africa's manufacturing output fell 5.4% year-on-year in March, after contracting by a revised 2.3% in February, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis factory production was down 1.2% in March and declined 2.1% in the three months to the end of March, Statistics South Africa said.

