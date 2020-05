South Africa's net foreign reserves rose to $45.470 in April from $44.774 billion in March, Reserve Bank data showed on Friday.

Gross reserves also increased, to $53.003 in April from $52.458 billion previously. The forward position, representing the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, decreased to a balance of $592 million in April after a positive balance of $631 million previously.

