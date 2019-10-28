Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand clings on to gains ahead of crucial budget speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:24am EDT
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer early on Monday, holding near a 7-week best, as investors looked beyond an uncertain local and global backdrop and kept buying the high-yielding currency.

By 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.08% firmer at 14.6140 against the dollar, a touch off its rally to 14.5700 on Friday, which marked its strongest level since Sept. 14.

Economic fundamentals in Africa's most industrialised market continue to paint an fragile picture, expected to be highlighted in Wednesday's medium-term budget, in which the deficit is set widen sharply, owing mainly to bailouts to state firm Eskom.

A poll of 14 economists expects Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to expand the deficit to 6.05% of gross domestic product, up from a projection of 4.5% in February for the year that began in April.

Crisis-hit power company Eskom was handed an additional 59 billion rand ($4 billion) lifeline by parliament on Tuesday, prompting criticism from opposition parties, which described it as a "blank cheque" that would swell borrowing.

But the firm has not cut power to the national grid since last Sunday, when breakdowns at some its coal-fired plants forced it to throttle supply, easing investor concerns and breathing wind into the rand since the beginning of the month.

The unit is close to 6% firmer since Oct. 1, gains matched by a rally in government bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 2026 bond was down 0.25 percentage points to 8.145% in early trade.

"This (rally) could also be linked to structural dollar weakening - factors such as expectations for U.S. rate cuts this week and into 2020," traders at ETM Analytics said in a note to clients.

"Investors will also be disincentivised to take on big positional bets at present, due to the host of event risks present this week."

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.31% 16.138 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.33% 900.8 Delayed Quote.18.28%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.37% 14.54984 Delayed Quote.1.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28aDollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut
RE
05:27aKenya's KenGen to delay full-year results by a month
RE
05:27aBritain pledges to help finance flourish after Brexit
RE
05:24aSouth Africa's rand clings on to gains ahead of crucial budget speech
RE
05:21aCEOs of S.Africa's Sasol, hit by higher costs at US project, to exit
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aEuro zone corporate lending growth plunges in September
RE
05:07aSoftbank's Vision Fund pumps extra $655 million into Greensill
RE
05:03aUBS names new head of Swiss investment bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : LVMH confirms interest in acquiring luxury jeweller Tiffany
5Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group