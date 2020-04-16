Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand falls as deep recession fears weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 03:54am EDT
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

South Africa's rand fell early on Thursday, as concerns of a deep economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic rattled already shaky risk appetite.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7050 per dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday sub-Saharan Africa's gross domestic product was on track to shrink this year by 1.6% - its worst performance on record - because of the combined effects of the coronavirus and plummeting oil and commodities prices.

In South Africa, the IMF projects the economy, already in recession, will shrink 5.8%.

That grim outlook added pressure to the rand, which was already reeling after the South African Reserve Bank slashed lending rates to their lowest ever. That weakened its attraction as a "carry trade" currency, which depends on repo rates remaining high.

The rand has dropped around 33% since the beginning of the year.

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond due in 2030 was up a single basis point at 10.600%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aJapan may broaden emergency, as Abe plans cash payouts for all
RE
04:20aAs virus hits Japan, deflation risks grow while bars, restaurants ail
RE
04:19aMalaysia's Securities Commission to ease fundraising rules, though some firms may hold off
RE
04:16aJapan may broaden emergency, as Abe plans cash payouts for all
RE
04:11aShell sets oil sector's broadest carbon reduction plans
RE
04:01aGLOBALDATA : Exports of N95 and KN95 from China to ease burden on US manufacturers
PU
03:54aSouth Africa's rand falls as deep recession fears weigh
RE
03:54aChina says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:52aChina central bank says to keep room for monetary policy adjustment
RE
03:51aGLOBALDATA : OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest greenfield developments by US$20bn over three years
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Tesla Opens Store on Alibaba's Online Marketplace

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group