Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:41am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday as anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a global recession weighed on investor confidence.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0200 per dollar, 0.86% weaker than its previous close.

"The global economic downturn and a potential recession are currently top of mind for markets, as the oil price war and coronavirus pandemic continue to dominate headlines and leave financial destruction in their wake," said Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

South African officials have imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to contain the virus, including deploying the army to support police during a 21-day lockdown that started on Friday.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the 10-year instrument due in 2030 adding 22.5 basis points to 11.190%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aChina's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports
RE
03:52aItaly's factory activity contracts at fastest rate for 11 years - PMI
RE
03:49aTaiwan to spend $35 billion fighting virus, to donate 10 million masks
RE
03:47aParis Club creditors agree to cancel $1.4 billion of Somali debt
RE
03:43aSouth Africa should seek IMF funding to deal with pandemic - IIF
RE
03:41aRisk-hedging Chinese investors push commodities markets to record high trades
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount
RE
03:38aDenmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus
RE
03:36aCIMC RAFFLES OFFSHORE SINGAPORE PTE : starts construction of the world biggest LNG powered MegaRoRo Vessel
PU
03:35aFitch, Moody's downgrade S.African banks to junk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev updates on the sale of Carlton & United Breweries to As..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group