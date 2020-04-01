South Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0200 per dollar, 0.86% weaker than its previous close.

"The global economic downturn and a potential recession are currently top of mind for markets, as the oil price war and coronavirus pandemic continue to dominate headlines and leave financial destruction in their wake," said Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

South African officials have imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to contain the virus, including deploying the army to support police during a 21-day lockdown that started on Friday.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the 10-year instrument due in 2030 adding 22.5 basis points to 11.190%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kim Coghill)