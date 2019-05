At 0834 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5975 per dollar, 1.2% weaker than its New York close on Monday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 8.5 basis points to 8.445%.

On the stock market, both the Top-40 and the broader all-share index were down 0.3%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by John Stonestreet)