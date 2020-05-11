Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand firmer as global risk appetite continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:44am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

South Africa's rand firmed early on Monday alongside other emerging market currencies as more countries eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions, boosting investor appetite for riskier assets.

At 0730 GMT the rand was 0.25% firmer at 18.2850 per dollar versus a close of 18.3300 on Friday.

European countries such as Spain and France, which have been hit hard by the virus, have announced a phased easing of lockdown measures as death tolls decline. Some Asia-Pacific nations, which have a relatively smaller number of cases than European countries, are taking similar steps as well.

Risk appetite has picked up since the United States reported fewer job losses than expected on Friday, with the rand clawing back ground as investors seek value in risk assets that have hit oversold territory.

"The risk-on sentiment from Friday continues this morning as economies restarting outweigh poor economic data and the first hint of a second wave of Coronavirus cases," said senior dealer at TreasuryONE Andre Botha in a note.

"We need to break below 18.2500 to see a possible move towards 18.0000 and then 17.7500," he added.

With no major data releases locally or abroad the rand is seen trading in a narrow range for most of the day, while the reaction to treasury's decision to up the amount on sale at its weekly auctions is set to be reflected in bond trading.

South Africa will increase the amount of debt on sale at its weekly auctions by nearly 2 billion rand ($109 million) to cover a budget deficit set to increase sharply due to the coronavirus stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

In early trade yields were lower on long term government issues, with the paper due in 2030 down 4 basis points to 9.25%, back to levels last seen in early March before the pandemic struck.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:04aChina's auto market rebounds in April as work resumption quickens
PU
07:52aBerlin will comply with German court's ECB ruling - Finance Ministry
RE
07:49aTSX futures down on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
07:44aSouth Africa's rand firmer as global risk appetite continues
RE
07:42aBritish Airways owner says burning cash, quarantine plan will make it worse
RE
07:37aGerman companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
07:34aChina will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic - Premier
RE
07:29aUnder Armour's quarterly revenue slumps on lockdowns hit
RE
07:21aNigeria to ensure orderly foreign investor exits after oil price crash
RE
07:20aPennsylvania Plumbing Company Rockets Into Unchartered Territory with Free Tele-Plumbing Services
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3Qantas pauses plane deliveries from Airbus, Boeing due to virus
4PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17
5HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group