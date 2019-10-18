Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand firmer on release of new power plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:46am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer early on Friday, clinging on to the strong gains it made in the previous session, after the country's cabinet approved a long-delayed plan for electricity generation.

At 0615 GMT, the rand was up 0.27% at 14.80 per dollar.

On Thursday, the currency had rallied from near the 15.00-mark to a session-best 14.77, breaking a three-day losing streak triggered by state power utility Eskom's resumption of nation-wide controlled blackouts earlier in the week.

Eskom has blamed unforeseen breakdowns at some of its coal-burning plants for the power cuts, but analysts say they are a symptom of policy uncertainty and weak management that has seen the company sink into more than 450 billion rand ($30.46 billion) of debt.

The release of a new plan, replacing a previous blueprint not updated for almost a decade, helped soothe fears about Eskom's collapse, but the company still does not have a permanent chief executive officer.

Eskom said late on Thursday it would cut back 1,000 megawatts (MW), but on Friday morning the utility said the power cuts would be scaled up to 2,000 MW later in the day.

Bonds traded firmer, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 down 2 basis points at 8.24%.

($1 = 14.7747 rand)

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.38% 16.451 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.35% 14.7841 Delayed Quote.4.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : shelves U.S. dollar bond plans amid Hong Kong unrest
RE
04:42aJapan government downgrades economy view as global slowdown weighs
RE
04:42aThai Sept exports seen rising 1.2%
RE
04:30aSterling slips as investors await Brexit showdown
RE
04:24aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : PBC and SAFE Further Facilitate Investment by Overseas Institutional Investors in the Interbank Bond Market
PU
04:24aEU leaders discuss 1.1 trillion euros post-Brexit budget
RE
04:14aSterling trades near five-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
RE
04:14aBrexit deal helps keep euro close to seven-week high
RE
04:14aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Overall BOP Position Posts US$38 Million Surplus in September 2019; US$5.57 Billion Surplus for January-September 2019
PU
04:14aBrexit deal helps keep euro close to seven-week high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
3SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
4SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
5Holiday Inn-owner IHG bruised by weak bookings in China, Hong Kong

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group