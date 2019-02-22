Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand firms after Moody's hints at ratings reprieve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:03am EST
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Friday, putting it on track to end a week marked by the annual budget higher, after Moody's signalled the nation's spending plans didn't weaken its policy credibility.

The rand rose 0.36 percent to 13.9700 to the dollar by 0651 GMT compared with the previous day's close of 14.0200 in New York and the week's low of 14.3700 on the day of the budget.

On Thursday, Moody's, the last of the big three ratings agencies to maintain an investment grade on South Africa, said that the government's decision to raise its spending ceiling by 16 billion rand ($1.14 billion) did not weaken fiscal policy credibility.

Attention had turned to rating agencies' reaction to the budget, which included a bleaker outlook for economic growth and debt and a bailout for struggling state-run power firm Eskom, after concern it could prompt a downgrade.

But Nedbank analysts Mehul Daya and Walter de Wet wrote in a note on Friday that market reaction had been too negative.

"The main talking point in SA financial markets over the past couple of days has been the rand's ability to contain weakness and in fact strengthen after the 2019 National Budget," they said.

They added the budget had been presented in the "most credible form possible, which would mean SA could avert a credit downgrade by Moody's but we could still see a negative outlook."

Government bonds were also slightly stronger, with the yield on benchmark 2026 paper easing 0.25 basis points to 8.795 percent.

($1 = 13.9899 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aCompletion of European banking union should be a priority - De Cos
RE
03:28aGlobal watchdog to put Cambodia on its money-laundering watchlist
RE
03:26aEU debates how and when to start trade talks with Trump
RE
03:25aAsia's surging fuel exports depress refining industry profits
RE
03:23aUS Bets on China's Special Envoy in Trade Talks
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:11aHigher state spending helps German economy avoid recession in fourth-quarter
RE
03:09aNo-deal Brexit would take a chip off UK home values - Reuters poll
RE
03:06aOil prices firm on trade hopes, but record U.S. output drags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2ISS : ISS : 2018 results delivered in line with outlook – strong organic growth expectations of 5%-7% in..
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
4GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Australia seeks to calm investors over China coal ban
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.