South Africa's rand firms as investors await next bout of weakness

08/16/2019 | 03:36am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was firmer early on Friday, adding to the previous session's gains in a recovery driven mainly by investors covering their short positions in anticipation of sharper falls as local and global growth fears loom.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.57% firmer at 15.1925 per dollar compared with a close of 15.2800 overnight in New York, bringing gains to more than 1.5% since Wednesday when the currency tumbled to just short of 11-month lows.

The rand has fallen more than 9% since the beginning of August, pressured by the rising likelihood of a credit ratings downgrade by linked to massive, additional bailout to state power firm Eskom and, this week, by signs of a slower global growth.

With fundamentals and sentiment pointing to further rand weakness, many traders see a short term rally, with buyers coming in at current prices before the next tranche of losses.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government paper due in 2026 down 4 basis points to 8.395%.

In stocks, petrochemical giant Sasol said it would delay the release of its 2019 financial results due to possible "control weaknesses" at its U.S. ethane cracker project.

Shares in Sasol fell 15% at market open at 0700 GMT.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.89% 16.8292 Delayed Quote.4.40%
SASOL LIMITED 0.09% 278.15 End-of-day quote.-33.79%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.61% 15.1857 Delayed Quote.7.44%
