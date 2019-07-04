Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand firms to 3-month high, stocks down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 11:55am EDT
People chat in front of a reception with an electronic board displaying movements in major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose against the dollar on Thursday to hit its strongest in nearly three months, tracking fellow emerging market currencies, as the dollar was dented by hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Stocks were down after the U.S national holiday reduced volumes in local equities, and the stronger currency curbed appetite for local commodities.

At 1510 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 14.0375 per dollar. It hit a session high of 13.9575, its strongest level since April 17.

Fuelling interest in riskier assets was a slew of soft U.S. data on Wednesday that added to bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates as early as July. Expectations that nominated European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde will keep to a dovish policy path also helped send the dollar down.[EMRG/FRX]

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is set to give another indication of whether the Federal Reserve could cut rates, and in lieu of any major local data releases provides the main focus for investors.

"Market trading activity has been exceptionally subdued over the most recent sessions, with the markets trading with little conviction and maximum caution, with U.S. NFP data scheduled for release on Friday," analysts at Nedbank said.

"The market expects these data releases to provide the backdrop for the Fed's tone going forward," Nedbank said in a note.

On the stock exchange, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index was down 0.41% to 51,747 points, while the broader All-Share Index dropped 0.34% to 57,816 points.

"Because of the American holiday today, [U.S] markets are not open so we've got very little volume going through. The stronger rand is also pushing the resources down," said PSG Securities Portfolio Manager Rigardt Maartens.

Among the fallers were platinum miners, down 1.75% as a group, with Anglo American Platinum down 1.98% to 805.48 rand and Impala Platinum down 0.79% to 73.21 rand.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 was down 3.5 basis points at 8.075%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : LIQUID MILK IS BEING UNDER-REMUNERATED – ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE PAID FLAT OVER THE WINTER MONTHS – FINN
PU
12:01pOil prices fall on U.S. inventory data, concerns about demand
RE
11:56aBritain's energy regulator rolls out tougher rules for new suppliers
RE
11:55aSouth Africa's rand firms to 3-month high, stocks down
RE
11:53aItaly's Tria says would have preferred Lagarde at EU Commission
RE
11:48aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Cameroon, ECA forge partnership for boosting digital economy
PU
11:43aTHE INTERNATIONAL GAS UNION (IGU) ISSUES RESPONSE TO THE GLOBAL ENERGY MONITOR REPORT TITLED, THE NEW GAS BOOM : Tracking Global LNG Infrastructure
PU
11:35aEU opens road to 5G connected cars in boost to BMW, Qualcomm
RE
11:33aEXPLAINER : Africa to decide on free-trade zone: what's at stake?
RE
11:27aAsset manager Quantum says Swiss prosecutors close Angola-related case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
4OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
5BANCO BPM : Italy counts on army of number-crunchers to win bad loan war

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About