Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand flat against a subdued dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:25am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat against the dollar on Monday, holding around the gains made in the previous session.

The rand stood at 14.770 versus the greenback by 0639 GMT, at par with Friday's overnight close in New York.

"There are no significant data releases today and the rand is holding firm, well below the R15.00/$ mark, as the dollar remains subdued," Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.

The rand had firmed on Friday after the government released a long-delayed plan for electricity generation to address crippling power cuts.

The re-introduction of rolling blackouts earlier in the week had hurt the currency. State-run power firm Eskom said on Sunday there were no cuts planned for Monday.

Government bonds slipped slightly, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument rising 1.5 basis points to 8.255%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.09% 16.499 Delayed Quote.0.49%
PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.11% 17.54 End-of-day quote.-6.60%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.11% 14.768 Delayed Quote.3.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:23aSterling slips on Brexit vote delay, dollar claws higher
RE
04:22aMost fall as China stands pat on lending rate; Singapore gains
RE
04:16aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE : Retail sales index – September 2019
PU
04:08aSterling slips on Brexit vote delay, dollar claws higher
RE
04:01aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Bhutanese Farmer wins the Agriculturalist Award 2019
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industry Turnover Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Industrial New Orders Received Indices. Provisional data
PU
03:51aINE NATIONAL STATISICS INSTITUTE : Services sector activity indicators. Provisional data
PU
03:46aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $60.06 a barrel Friday, 18 October 2019
PU
03:36aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Non-Domestic Producer Price Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
4Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
5PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : Completion of the demerger of M&G plc

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group