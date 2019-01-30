Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand inches up as offshore turmoil aids EM currencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 02:20am EST
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand opened marginally firmer on Wednesday with investors treading water and awaiting developments in the Brexit saga and the U.S. central bank's decision on lending rates.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.06 percent firmer at 19.5925 per dollar from a close of 13.60 overnight in New York.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ends later on Wednesday, and investors widely expect the bank to hold rates unchanged after recent comments from officials signalled a slower pace of rate increases this year.

A dovish Fed, as well as political uncertainty and signs the world's no. 1 economy is slowing, have spurred demand for emerging market assets this month and has seen the rand outperform its peers - bar the Russian rouble.

A decision overnight by British lawmakers to reject a proposal to allow parliament a path to prevent a hard exit from the European Union hurt sterling and triggered a risk rally in Asia.

Data from South Africa's central bank on Wednesday showed credit demand and money supply slowed in December, further signs of subdued consumer activity.

Bonds started firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 1 basis point to 8.75 percent.

Stocks are set to open slightly lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index falling 0.14 percent.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45aSouth Africa Dec credit demand growth slows to 5.1 pct m/m
RE
02:40aParliament vote will prompt UK Plc to accelerate no-deal plans - CBI
RE
02:40aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
02:38aVideo advertiser Taptica in advanced talks to buy RhythmOne
RE
02:38aMalaysia says still negotiating with China on $20-billion rail project
RE
02:38aTrade wars - We're next, European investors fear
RE
02:36aDeutsche Bank - take profits from pound rally after Brexit parliament vote
RE
02:29aIntel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox - reports
RE
02:23aMalaysia fines Deloitte for breaches linked to 1MDB
RE
02:23aFrench GDP Growth Slows in 4Q
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
4APPLE : APPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.