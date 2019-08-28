Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand inches up in subdued trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 03:36am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose early on Wednesday but remained largely within a recent range as traders continued to tread cautiously with an eye on global developments.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.16% firmer at 15.3100, barely moved from its overnight close after some demand from exporters had seen it stretch to a session best 15.2350.

The currency has struggled for momentum in either direction this week with a lull in local political developments offsetting the swings in the trade spat between Washington and Beijing, with traders opting to hold fire as negotiations between the two superpowers continue.

With technical resistance below 15.20 remaining elusive and support at 15.50 equally far-off, the rand is set to be driven by month-end flows before fundamentals kick-in next week with a batch of key data releases including second quarter growth figures.

Bonds were also marginally firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue sliding 0.5 basis points lower to 8.215%.

In equities, the drinks-maker Distell posted a 1.8% drop in full-year profits as currency swings in Angola and an economic crisis in Zimbabwe hurt operations.

Food services firm Bidcorp reported a 12.5% increase in full-year earnings boosted by positive performance of its operations in Europe, United Kingdom and Australasia.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.45% 16.9447 Delayed Quote.3.07%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.45% 15.273 Delayed Quote.6.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01aFrance can reduce unemployment to 7% by 2022 - labour minister
RE
03:58aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow
RE
03:54aNamibia's central bank forecasts deeper economic contraction in 2019
RE
03:49aJavid promises more spending, fuels election speculation
RE
03:49aJapan regulator to step up surveillance of local banks showing signs of stress
RE
03:45aOil rises after inventory draw eases recession worries
RE
03:38aS.Africa's Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
RE
03:36aSouth Africa's rand inches up in subdued trade
RE
03:36aU.S. yield curve inverts further, 30-year yields hit new record low
RE
03:35aSouth Africa's Bidcorp reports 12.5% rise in year profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10 billion-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results
4Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Former Google Engineer Charged With Stealing Trade Secrets -- 3rd ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group