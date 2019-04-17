South Africa's rand lifted by faster Chinese growth

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.39 percent firmer at 13.9800 per dollar after closing at 14.0350 overnight in New York, with tightening liquidity ahead of Easter holidays amplifying moves as traders looked to lock in positions.

China's economy grew at a slightly better-than-forecast 6.4 percent in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown as industrial production jumped sharply, spurring appetite for assets from emerging and commodity-driven economies.

South Africa in particular depends on exports of raw materials to China, with local economic growth in the last decade mirroring that of the world's no. 2 economy, and Beijing's ongoing trade spat with the United States has also influenced investment flows.

Inflation figures for March are due at 0800 GMT followed by retail sales data at 1100 GMT.

Price growth is set to remain close to the central bank's target of 4.5 percent and supportive of the rand as a high-yield target while U.S. lending rates remain on pause.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue falling 3 basis points to 8.47 percent.

In equities, Clicks reported a 6.2 percent increase in turnover despite a difficult business climate that has seen fellow retailers struggle to make a profit as consumers cut down on concessionary spending.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)