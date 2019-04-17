Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand lifted by faster Chinese growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:24am EDT
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday ahead of consumer inflation and retail sales data, lifted by rising global risk demand after China's economy grew faster than expected.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.39 percent firmer at 13.9800 per dollar after closing at 14.0350 overnight in New York, with tightening liquidity ahead of Easter holidays amplifying moves as traders looked to lock in positions.

China's economy grew at a slightly better-than-forecast 6.4 percent in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown as industrial production jumped sharply, spurring appetite for assets from emerging and commodity-driven economies.

South Africa in particular depends on exports of raw materials to China, with local economic growth in the last decade mirroring that of the world's no. 2 economy, and Beijing's ongoing trade spat with the United States has also influenced investment flows.

Inflation figures for March are due at 0800 GMT followed by retail sales data at 1100 GMT.

Price growth is set to remain close to the central bank's target of 4.5 percent and supportive of the rand as a high-yield target while U.S. lending rates remain on pause.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue falling 3 basis points to 8.47 percent.

In equities, Clicks reported a 6.2 percent increase in turnover despite a difficult business climate that has seen fellow retailers struggle to make a profit as consumers cut down on concessionary spending.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aNation Media Group 2018 pretax profit down 16.4 pct - Daily Nation
RE
03:29aStrong health and beauty sales lift S.Africa's Clicks HY earnings
RE
03:26aBritain's markets watchdog to review post-Brexit rules
RE
03:25aMediclinic expects core profit to drop 3.5 pct for full year
RE
03:25aQualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
RE
03:24aSouth Africa's rand lifted by faster Chinese growth
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aCYCLONE-AFFECTED COMMUNITIES IN ZIMBABWE BEING VACCINATED AGAINST CHOLERA : Campaign targets nearly 500,000 people in Chimanimani and Chipinge
PU
03:13aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korean auto exports rise 2.4 percent year-on-year in Q1
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"