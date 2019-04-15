Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand pauses rally with investors in wait-and-see mode

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 03:12am EDT
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded flat early on Monday, pausing a recent rally that pushed it past 14.00 to the dollar as investors waited for new developments in a holiday-shortened week across global markets.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.05 percent firmer at 13.9625, stretching gains made since the beginning of April to more than 3 percent that saw it break through 14.00 on Wednesday for the first time since late February.

While the domestic newsflow has pointed to a sluggish economic performance in the first quarter after weeks of electricity outages into mid-March and an uncertain outcome to national elections due in May, the rand has found support offshore.

A dovish turn by the United States Federal Reserve and progress in Washington's trade dispute with Beijing, coupled with data on Friday showing Chinese exports rebounded sharply and new bank loans increased, have underpinned demand for emerging currencies.

Traders expect muted movements in the rand and global currencies generally, with volumes dampened by the first of four consecutive shortened trading weeks, as a series of public holidays in Europe and across emerging markets begins with Easter Friday.

Locally, Stats S.A. publishes consumer inflation and retail sales figures on Wednesday, while China's first-quarter GDP and activity data on the same day are the main market events.

Bonds opened flat, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year issue steady at 8.475 percent.

(editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aYen stuck near 2019 lows as risk rally hits safe havens
RE
03:32aYen stuck near 2019 lows as risk rally hits safe havens
RE
03:23aBOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE ties up with Network Intelligence to provide security services to its members under the SEBI Cybersecurity Guidelines
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aSouth Africa's rand pauses rally with investors in wait-and-see mode
RE
03:11aUK property asking prices rise, Brexit delay could spur buyers - Rightmove
RE
03:10aIndonesia posts surprise trade surplus in March, analysts doubt sustainability
RE
03:09aChina first-quarter GDP growth seen cooling to 6.3 percent, but March may suggest rebound - Reuters poll
RE
03:07aUK fears Brexit could hurt global hunt for new BoE governor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Celgene Deal Clears A Hurdle
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec
3Vivendi first-quarter sales jump; plans for UMG stake sale still on
4LYFT INC : LYFT : pulls electric bikes in three U.S. cities after complaints about braking
5VIVENDI : VIVENDI : 1Q Revenue Rose on Universal Music Group Growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About