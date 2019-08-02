South Africa's rand recovers as U.S.-China trade squabble slows dollar surge

At 0620 GMT the rand was 0.31% firmer at 14.6150 per dollar from a close of 14.6600 overnight, pausing a slide that has seen the currency shed close to 4% as a more hawkish than expected tone struck the U.S. central bank hit emerging markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump broke a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade war, saying he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S. negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai.

That pushed the dollar back from a climb to a two-year peak, opening bids for safe haven and emerging market currencies, as well as sparking some profit-taking from long dollar investors after the rand tumbled through the 14.60 technical support mark.

Bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue rising 2.5 basis points to 8.4%.

