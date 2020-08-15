South Africa's rand set to end week firmer but stocks drop

At 1515 GMT the rand was 0.26% firmer at 17.3725 per dollar, and was on track for weekly gains of more than 1.5% as it benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar.

The currency hit a one-week high of 17.3325 before trimming the gains, with market sentiment weighed by concerns over the return of power cuts at a time when economic activity is being stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, state power utility Eskom implemented nationwide rolling electricity blackouts for a second day, cutting up to 2,000 MW from the national grid, after a number of generating units broke down.

"The provision of adequate and reliable power supply is critical to growth, particularly in energy-intensive industries," RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.

"The road to recovery is fraught with dangers, but energy availability need not be an added constraint."

Stocks fell, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index slipping 0.65% to 52,737 points, and the broader All-Share Index dropping 0.6% to 57,077 points.

The heaviest faller on the blue-chip index was Sasol, the world's top producer of motor fuel from coal, as oil prices gave up much of the rise over the week on doubts over a recovery in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising supplies. Its shares closed 7.36% lower.

Retailer Woolworths lost 1.11% after warning that its annual profit could plunge by as much as 70%.

Government bonds firmed, and the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2030 dropped 10.5 basis points to 9.16%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)