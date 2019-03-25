Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 03:30am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar early on Monday, weakening alongside other emerging market currencies on fears of a slowdown in global economic growth.

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.1 percent weaker at 14.5050 per dollar compared to a close of 14.9000 on Friday in New York.

The rand rallied to a 2-week best in the latter part of the previous week after the United States central bank kept lending rates flat. But on Friday it slipped back towards the 14.50 mark after the U.S. bond curve inverted and German and Japanese manufacturing activity sunk, reviving global recession fears.

South Africa's central bank is expected to keep lending rates steady when it concludes its second monetary policy meeting for the year on Thursday but may strike a hawkish tone as fuel prices start to climb.

Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 1.5 basis points to 8.765 percent.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aOil prices slip amid worries of severe economic slowdown
RE
03:45aALCOA OF AUSTRALIA : recruiting university graduates now
PU
03:35aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Market Developments (2019-13)
PU
03:35aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Sectoral Confidence Indices
PU
03:30aSouth Africa's rand slides as global recession fears hit emerging markets
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's 2019 maize crop seen down 16 pct on drought conditions
RE
03:29aSouth Africa's Naspers to float e-commerce ventures
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
4BIOARCTIC AB : BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to give poster presentations on BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease ..
5BP : BP : U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.