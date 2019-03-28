Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand slides tracking Turkish lira

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:32am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand extended its fall on Thursday, tracking a beleaguered Turkish lira, ahead of a sovereign ratings decision by Moody's.

At 0630 GMT, the rand was 0.19 percent weaker at 14.6325 to a dollar, compared to an overnight close of 14.6050.

The rand marked a third consecutive session of losses as sentiment toward emerging-market currencies was hit by a 6 percent plunge since Friday by the Turkish lira - a key proxy along with the rand for demand of high-yield currencies.

The lira's sharp slide, triggered by a $3 billion drop in the country's foreign reserves and resulting intervention by government in exchange markets, overshadowed the interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) due on Thursday and a decision on the sovereign rating by Moody's set for Friday.

"It will likely be the guidance that SARB Governor Kganyago offers combined with the upcoming data that will be of greater interest, although it will be Moody's decision that ultimately decides how next week's price action will unfold," said Investec in a note to clients.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on government's 10-year issue up 2 basis points to 8.745 percent.

In stocks, no-frills lender Capitec reported a 19 percent jump in annual profit, with the bank saying it attracted an average of 127,000 clients every month in 2018, bringing the total number of customers to 11.4 million.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aChina, U.S. Officials to Kick Off New Round of Trade Talks Thursday
DJ
03:51aQE QATAR EXCHANGE : Nakilat expands fleet with four additional lng carriers, bringing its fleet strength to 74 vessels (2019-03-28)
PU
03:46aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : Climate extremes hitting maize production could become the new norm by 2020
PU
03:41aSudan suspends daily exchange rate setting mechanism - report
RE
03:35aNIGERIA AIMS TO BORROW AT HOME AND ABROAD TO FUND 2019 BUDGET : fin min
RE
03:33aSouth Africa's Capitec Bank FY profit jumps on strong client growth
RE
03:32aSouth Africa's rand slides tracking Turkish lira
RE
03:26aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : DTI chief encourages local firearms and ammunition maker Armscor to increase capacity to supply growing requirement of the military, police
PU
03:19aEU watchdog fines Fitch 5.13 million euros
RE
03:18aChina says vice premier will hold trade talks tonight with senior U.S. officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.