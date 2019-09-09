Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand starts week on the front foot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:08am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Monday, with momentum reignited by upbeat remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman and a Chinese economic stimulus package.

At 0734 GMT the rand was 0.34% firmer at 14.7700 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.8200.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in Zurich the central bank will continue to act "as appropriate" to sustain the economic expansion in the world's biggest economy, sticking to a phrase that financial markets have read as signalling further interest-rate reductions ahead.

Powell's remarks came as the Chinese central bank moved on Friday to cut how much cash banks must hold in reserve, releasing liquidity to shore up an economy hit by the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

Easing policy is also expected in the Eurozone later this week when the European Central Bank (ECB) governing council meets.

"Risk-on trading patterns stemming from this move will be positive for emerging market assets this week," Rand Merchant Bank's Siobhan Redford said in a note.

Locally, investors will this week set their eyes on manufacturing and mining production data, which will provide an indication of the activity in the primary and secondary sectors of the economy.

"We expect the rand to trade sideways today and drift around the 14.80 level, but "risk-on" is still evident in the market thus we have a slight bias toward the rand drifting stronger," Andre Botha, Senior Dealer at TreasuryONE said in a note.

In equities, the broader All-Share index inched up 0.04% to 55,615 points, while in fixed income the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 stood at 8.15%.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Ed Osmond)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.02% 16.3162 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.04% 14.79 Delayed Quote.3.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aBritish investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit
RE
04:22aSHEARWATER GEOSERVICES : returns for new acquisition and processing contract in Turkey
PU
04:17aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Zallaf Company discuss development plans for discovered and undeveloped fields with DeGolyer and MacNaughton
PU
04:16aDOLLAR INDEX : Euro remains subdued before key ECB meeting this week
RE
04:15aApple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China
RE
04:08aSouth Africa's rand starts week on the front foot
RE
04:00aChina's August new loans seen up slightly, more easing expected
RE
03:59aGerman Exports Rose Unexpectedly in July After String of Negative Data
DJ
03:56aUS Treasury Amends Cuba Sanctions
DJ
03:52aADNOC CEO : $11 trillion investment needed to meet future global energy demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
5Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider and 812 GTS to maintain fast track growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group