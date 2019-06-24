South Africa's rand stretches gains as Fed, ECB turn dovish

At 0630 GMT the rand was 0.37% firmer at 14.2675 per dollar compared to Friday's close of 14.3200.

The rand has gained more than 3.6% since last Monday, hurdling key technical resistance levels on its way to a 5-week best as the greenback was dragged down after the Federal Reserve last week opened the door for a potential rate cut as early as next month.

The European Central Bank also looks set to continue its stimulus programme.

On Friday ECB President Mario Draghi repeated a dovish monetary policy message to European Union leaders, saying that any deterioration in economic conditions would trigger additional stimulus from the bank.

A Reuters poll on Friday sees South Africa's Reserve Bank cutting interest rates next month or in September to boost economic growth after a deep first quarter contraction.

Bonds also gained, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 down 2 basis points to 8.1%.

