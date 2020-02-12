Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand stretches gains with EMs back in favour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:38am EST
New South African bank notes featuring an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela are displayed at an office in Johannesburg

South Africa's rand extended its winning streak early on Wednesday, reaching its firmest in three sessions as a return of global demand for riskier assets offset more dismal local data.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.3% firmer at 14.7800 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.8250 in New York.

The currency rose in the face of data on Tuesday showing unemployment remained at an 11-year peak in the fourth quarter and manufacturing output for December shrank 5.9% year-on-year. Traders said weak growth was already priced in.

"Traders seemed to shrug off some dismal domestic data yesterday as the dollar snapped its 6-day winning streak yesterday and global risk appetite showed signs of recovery, providing some reprieve for emerging market currencies," said analysts at ETM.

Retail sales data are due at 1100 GMT. Mining output data will be released on Thursday before President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a speech opening parliament. He is expected to give details on government plans for ailing power utility Eskom.

"With risks tilted to the downside for both of these data points, the likelihood of a technical recession in the second half of 2019 remains elevated," ETM analysts wrote.

Bonds kicked off the session firmer, with the yield on the 2030 government issue down 1 basis point to 8.855%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) -0.36% 16.111 Delayed Quote.3.97%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) -0.31% 14.76685 Delayed Quote.6.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:04aNigeria considers Eurobond issue, president to seek approval
RE
02:57aDRI Healthcare aims to raise up to $350 million in London IPO
RE
02:55aOil jumps as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aVietnam January trade deficit at $280 million - customs
RE
02:43aSouth Africa's MTN flags 2019 profit jump of up to 50%
RE
02:42aNissan seeks $91 million in damages from Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct
RE
02:40aCrypto asset manager sees bitcoin mining shift from China to North America
RE
02:39aBritain and EU split over financial market access
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
4SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank Group quarterly profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses
5BMW AG : BMW : As Trump takes aim at EU trade, European officials brace for fight
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group