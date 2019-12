South Africa's rand stumbles as data shows struggling economy

At 0940 GMT, the rand was 0.4% weaker at 14.6600 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country's current account deficit narrow slightly but remained large, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed firms were still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.

On Tuesday, the statistics agency said growth shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, raising concerns the country could lose its last investment grade credit rating.

A late night announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa's government that loss-making state carrier South African Airways (SAA) would be put into business rescue has yet to affect the currency, but analysts say it may be a net-positive for the country's fiscal position.

"For now, this will feed favourably into the fiscal reform narrative at a time when the dollar is coming under some pressure," said ETM Analytics in a note.

That was partly reflected in bond prices, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 1.5 basis points to 8.415%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Mark Potter)