Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand to shed half its 2019 gains in a year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:08am EST
Illustration photo of a two Rand coin from South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand will lose half of the 7 percent gains made against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year over the next 12 months, pressured by fiscal constraints and weak growth, a Reuters poll found on Wednesday.

The rand has topped emerging market currencies since the turn of the year, buoyed by external developments such as a potentially more "patient" Federal Reserve in raising interest rates and a revitalised mood in U.S.-China trade talks.

However, in 12 months the rand is expected to have weakened over 3 percent to 13.85 per dollar although that median forecast is 58 cents stronger than last month's.

"There are still notable local risks aligned to subdued growth and fiscal challenges that warrant caution," said Christopher Shiells, emerging markets analyst at Informa Global Markets.

In October's budget review, South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni predicted wider budget deficits and cut growth forecasts that focused spending on infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture to boost the weak economy.

"These challenges may lead to a sovereign credit rating downgrade from Moody's in March if the 2019 budget does not allay any lingering concerns," Shiells said.

The budget is due to be announced in about two weeks, followed by a Moody's review. Moody's is the only major agency still holding South Africa's debt at investment grade.

A downgrade of the debt dominated in rands from Moody's will trigger forced capital outflows from passive investments.

Shiells also added to the risks national elections due in May which carry "popular policy moves and reform paralysis".

Analysts were still bullish about the support the currency has received from abroad even when local fundamentals have been disappointing.

The most bullish forecaster in the sample said the rand would trade at 12.63 per dollar in a year while the most bearish suggested the currency could weaken to 15.50.

Fed policymakers last month indicated they were pausing a rate increase campaign that began in December 2015 as the U.S. central bank tries to sort out how much a weakening global economy could drag on the United States.

South Africa's own rates were expected to be hiked 25 basis points to 7.00 percent in May, after the Reserve Bank left them unchanged last month. [ECILT/ZA]

The Bank tries to keep inflation between its 3-6 percent comfort level and projected it would average 4.8 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.5 percent. An average of 5.3 percent is expected in 2020.

(Polling by Manjul Paul and Tushar Goenka in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Vuyani Ndaba

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG CEO Responds to 2019 State of the Union Address
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aIndonesia's economy grows faster than expected, rupiah firms
RE
12:08aSouth Africa's rand to shed half its 2019 gains in a year
RE
12:02aHammer and pickle - Vietnam-style reform would mean big changes for North Korea
RE
02/06Trump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- 5th Update
DJ
02/05Abrams Target Trump's Immigration Policy in Democratic Response
DJ
02/05Australia central bank chief puts rate cut on the table, Australian dollar skids
RE
02/05Asian shares subdued after Trump speech, Aussie slumps
RE
02/05Asian shares subdued after Trump speech, Aussie slumps
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.