Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand treads water, focus on Eskom results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 03:50am EDT
Pylons carry electricity from a sub-station of state power utility Eskom outside Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to state-owned Eskom's financial results and unemployment data out later in the day.

At 0705 GMT, the rand fell 0.34% to 14.2125 per dollar.

State power firm Eskom financial results for the 2018/19 financial year are expected to show a large loss and steep increase in debt.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's last week both warned about fiscal pressure on South Africa and highlighted Eskom as a risk, piling pressure on the currency.

Statistics South Africa will also release second-quarter unemployment figures on Tuesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 3 basis points to 8.345%.

Stocks opened slightly weaker with the All-share index down 0.14% to 57,954 points, while the Top-40 indexI dipped 0.05% to 51,950 points.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.27% 15.822 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.31% 14.1978 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Production and Deliveries of Energy Products, May 2019
PU
04:25aARLA FOODS UK : Morrisons opens up beef supply chain to help farmers transitioning to Arla UK 360 standard
PU
04:20aGerman court clears ECB's supervision of top banks
RE
04:15aUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA discusses linkages between women empowerment and renewable energy
PU
04:11aFrench second-quarter growth slows unexpectedly to 0.2%
RE
04:09aSterling slumps towards $1.21 amid scramble to price no-deal Brexit
RE
04:08aNintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch
RE
04:06aHuawei's first-half revenue growth accelerates despite U.S. sanctions
RE
04:03aChina's Shandong province says fall armyworm a 'major threat' to autumn crop output
RE
04:03aCURRENCIES : British Pound Collapse Continues As Sterling Reaches New Two-year Low
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group