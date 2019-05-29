Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand tumbles to 5-month low on cabinet anxiety, risk aversion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:03am EDT
A street money changer counts South African Rands in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand tumbled to a five-month low against the dollar early on Wednesday, extending losses in the previous session as global risk aversion and uncertainty over cabinet appointments hurt sentiment.

At 0648 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8575 per dollar, 0.9% weaker than its New York close on Tuesday. The unit was trading at its weakest levels since January 3.

The rand fell more than 2% on Tuesday as deputy president David Mabuza was sworn in as a lawmaker after being cleared by the ruling African National Congress of bringing the party into disrepute.

The move cleared the way for Mabuza, an important ally of Ramaphosa, to remain his deputy, but again threw a spotlight on corruption allegations that have hit the party's popularity.

Investors are keen to see proof of President Cyril Ramaphosa's clean governance pledge.

"The market requires evidence of strong leadership to quell fears of policy paralysis, which would require that members appointed to the executive are free of controversy," RMB analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana wrote in a note.

"The deadline in which to appoint a cabinet is fast-approaching and the onus lies firmly on the president to free the market of its anxiety to stem the tide of rand losses."

Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.6%.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose by 7.5 basis points to 8.52%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16aBritish and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
RE
04:14aGerman Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Soar in May
DJ
04:09aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : EU Elections
PU
04:09aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Migration policy affects attractiveness of OECD countries to international talent
PU
04:07aGerman jobless total rises unexpectedly in May as economy slows
RE
04:07aECB worries about high debt, weak banks, property bubble
RE
04:03aSouth Africa's rand tumbles to 5-month low on cabinet anxiety, risk aversion
RE
04:01aU.S. Treasury says nine trade partners deserve scrutiny over currency practices
RE
04:01aSouth African consumer confidence recovers, survey show
RE
03:44aChina says U.S. not in position to make judgment on other countries' currencies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
2LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : European shares sink after China hint on rare metals
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
5NINTENDO CO., LTD : GOTTA CATCH 'EM SNORES: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About