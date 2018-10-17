South Africa's rand weaker, focus on Fed minutes and retail sales data

* At 0614 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2150 per dollar, 0.32percent weaker than its New York close on Tuesday. * "Current levels are likely to provide opportunity fordollar buyers, but if the rand consolidates at these levels, anattempt at the 14.0000 level and beyond would seem likely,"Nedbank analysts said in a note. "However, the release of theFOMC minutes tonight are likely to be key." * Market participants will be looking for clues on thedollar's direction and the path ahead on U.S. interest-ratehikes from minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting,due for release later on Wednesday. * Markets will also closely watch South Africa's Augustretail sales data due at 1100 GMT for fresh clues on the healthof the economy. * In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument duein 2026 was up 1 basis point to 9.17 percent in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)