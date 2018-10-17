Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's rand weaker, focus on Fed minutes and retail sales data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:28am CEST
A new five rand coin is displayed by a South African Reserve Bank worker during its launch at the So..

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened against most major peers, with the market awaiting domestic retail sales figures and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

* At 0614 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2150 per dollar, 0.32percent weaker than its New York close on Tuesday. * "Current levels are likely to provide opportunity fordollar buyers, but if the rand consolidates at these levels, anattempt at the 14.0000 level and beyond would seem likely,"Nedbank analysts said in a note. "However, the release of theFOMC minutes tonight are likely to be key." * Market participants will be looking for clues on thedollar's direction and the path ahead on U.S. interest-ratehikes from minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting,due for release later on Wednesday. * Markets will also closely watch South Africa's Augustretail sales data due at 1100 GMT for fresh clues on the healthof the economy. * In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument duein 2026 was up 1 basis point to 9.17 percent in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:16aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:13aEIB REINFORCES ITS SUPPORT TO EGYPT : EUR 214m to improve access to sanitation services in the Nile Delta
PU
10:12aDollar gains for a second day as markets eye Fed minutes
RE
10:09aOil rises on surprise draw in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10:08aCAME S P A : Why choose die-cast aluminium over other materials
PU
10:03aCONSUMER & MARKET AUTHORITY : Moratorium granted to EnergieFlex, customers to continue receiving electricity and gas
PU
09:57aECB's tools effective in boosting inflation - Praet
RE
09:53aCIPR CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC RELATIONS : Platinum - celebrating the CIPR at 70
PU
09:43aGerman BGA trade body lowers 2018 forecast for export growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.