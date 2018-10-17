Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's retail sales jump as spending on consumer goods rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 08:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker packs cold meats at an outlet of retailer Shoprite Checkers in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's retail sales rose in August as household goods, clothing and cosmetics grew, data showed on Wednesday, with recovering consumer spending a sign the economy is climbing out of a recession that has piled pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sales rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in August after increasing 1.4 percent in July, the statistics office said. The expansion was much more than the 0.3 growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and was the highest rate of growth since May 2018.

Africa's most industrialised economy hit a recession in the second quarter, as declines in household expenditure due to record-high fuel prices and higher value-added tax combined with contractions in manufacturing and agriculture to hurt growth.

Trade accounts for 15 percent of gross domestic product, and improved retail spending is crucial to Ramaphosa's economic revival plan and a promise to create an additional 275,000 jobs a year to ease record-high unemployment. [nS8N1LM023]

"This number is good because it shows consumer spending, which accounts for about 60 percent of GDP is recovering," said economist at Nedbank Johannes Khosa.

"Although it confirms our view that growth came out of recession in the third quarter, the Treasury won't read too much into the data because there is a chance of a big reversal next month," Khosa said.

Next week's medium term budget by the new finance minister, Tito Mboweni, will be closely watched for details of Ramaphosa's stimulus plan, although analysts do not except any major policy shifts and rather a focus on maintaining fiscal consolidation that has kept ratings agencies at bay. [nL8N1WW27J]

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Financial Stability Oversight Council Announces Rescission of Nonbank Financial Company Designation
PU
08:46aWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
08:46aCanada Factory Sales Fell 0.4% In August On Lower Auto Sales
DJ
08:43aCLIMATE CHANGE : European Commission and Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy launch 100 million clean energy investment fund
PU
08:40aU.S. housing starts fall more than expected in September
RE
08:36aWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
08:34aGhana growth slows sharply to 5.4 pct in second quarter y/y
RE
08:32aWorld stock recovery loses steam as European auto sector takes beating
RE
08:29aCanada becomes first industrialized nation to legalize cannabis
RE
08:29aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Fall More Than 100 Points After Biggest 1-day Gain Since March, With Fed Minutes Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs
5FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Cuts 2018 Guidance as 3Q Net Income Falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.