Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's top insurer Sanlam FY earnings drop by 8 pct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:25am EST

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd posted an 8 percent fall in full-year headline earnings on Thursday, as South Africa's biggest insurer was hit by market volatility and a weak economy at home.

Headline earnings came in at 9.1 billion rand ($638.20 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Normalised headline earnings per share declined 10 percent to 431.7 cents ($0.3027) from 480 cents in 2017.

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk said the company was satisfied with its performance in a "challenging" operating environment.

"We remain focused on executing our strategy. We are confident that we have the calibre of management and staff to prudently navigate the anticipated challenges going forward," he said in a statement.

Sanlam said it was hit by slow growth and fading confidence in South Africa, rising interest rates in the United States, uncertainties over Brexit, an escalating Sino-U.S. trade war, and weak economies and volatile currencies in a number of other countries in which it operates.

Its new business volumes increased by just 1 percent, dragged by a 13 percent decline in new business in its investment unit, while other operations, including its business in East Africa, also underperformed.

($1 = 14.2588 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aNETCENTS TECHNOLOGY : Launches Crypto Banking Stack, Enabling Financial Institutions to Offer Cryptocurrency Services
PR
03:08aOil edges up on Venezuela and Iran sanctions, OPEC supply cuts
RE
03:08aTETRA PAK HISPANIA : package enhances distribution efficiency
PU
03:01aEU agrees on new rules to counter investment 'greenwashing'
RE
02:55aUS Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit
DJ
02:51aSouth African central bank says unrealistic to target specific employment level
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aGARY PHILBIN : Dollar Tree Marks Down Former Prize -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aSudan's Bashir appoints new central bank governor - presidency
RE
02:43aSOURCEAMERICA : Announces 2019 Design Challenge High School Team Finalists
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As Uncertainty Over U.S.-China Trade Deal Grows
2DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : sees profit hike in 2019, no sign of slowdown
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
5LAFARGEHOLCIM : LAFARGEHOLCIM : Swung to 2018 Net Profit on Cost Savings

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.