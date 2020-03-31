Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:24am EDT

South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 14.15 billion rand ($790.21 million) in February from a revised 2.72 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 8.6% on a month-on-month basis to 109.60 billion rand, while imports fell 7.9% to 95.45 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.

($1 = 17.9066 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Winning)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Less air traffic in February 2020
PU
09:40aGlobal banking systems may need recapitalisation, restructuring following slowdown - IMF
RE
09:39aCanadian Producer Prices Fell 0.3% in January
DJ
09:38aWall Street opens lower on final day of torrid quarter
RE
09:36aSTATEMENT : Essential Services
PU
09:34aU.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated Before Pandemic
DJ
09:33aFed broadens access to dollars with repo agreement for foreign central banks
RE
09:28aCanadian Economy Advanced 0.1% in January
DJ
09:27aLockdown knocks UK daily electricity demand by 10% - grid
RE
09:24aSouth Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in February
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group