South Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in February
0
03/31/2020 | 09:24am EDT
South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 14.15 billion rand ($790.21 million) in February from a revised 2.72 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Tuesday.
Exports rose 8.6% on a month-on-month basis to 109.60 billion rand, while imports fell 7.9% to 95.45 billion rand, the South African Revenue Service said.
($1 = 17.9066 rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Winning)